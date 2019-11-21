Jetta Peels Back The Layers Of 'Livin' In This Stripped Back Recording

Jetta speaks straight from the heart.

An artist who is completely in tune with her emotions, she uses music as a release valve, as a way to fully express her soul.

New single 'I Wanna Know' continues her rise, an impeccable return that showcases her darker side.

It follows recent release 'Livin', but this isn't to suggest that Jetta has fully escaped the song's gravitational pull.

Working freely, she's recorded a brand new, completely stripped back version of 'Livin'.

Peeling back the layers of the song, Jetta seems to uncover fresh truths within her work.

Exposing the depths her art takes her, it's a beautiful performance, full of fragility and openness.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.