Jesy Nelson Has Signed To Polydor Records

Jesy Nelson has signed a solo deal with Polydor Records.

The star left Little Mix earlier this year , citing her need to focus on her mental health, and her family.

Continuing to make music, Jesy has now inked a major label deal, and new music is said to be forthcoming.

Now part of the Polydor Records family, she comments: “I’m so excited to finally announce that I will be signing to Polydor Records. I cannot wait for you to hear what I’ve been working on and to start this new chapter with the Universal Music team".

Ben Mortimer, co-president of Polydor adds: “As soon as I met Jesy I knew Polydor had to become her label partner. She’s developed the sound for her next music beautifully. It’s true to her. And she has an authentic vision about what this next stage of her already incredible career should be. There’s a huge appetite for what music she comes with now, and a huge platform to launch it from. I’m proud she’s chosen Polydor to be her new home.”

