Jessy Rose Finds Inner Peace With 'Set Free'

Jessy Rose found fame at a young age.

A vital component of Irish hip-hop group Hare Squead, he was touring the world in his teens, as the project smashed though 50 million global streams.

But it couldn't last. Burnt out and hurt, Jessy recomposed himself, digging inwards to locate a future path.

New EP 'Are You Home?' is a frank, honest depiction of his emotional life, one that dips into a love for R&B and the craft of songwriting.

New single 'Set Free' is online now, and it's a statement of vulnerability, an attempt to locate inner peace.

Fragile yet soulful, 'Set Free' is a touching, tender moment, and there's a real element of risk at play here.

Brave and undaunted, Jessy Rose comments...

“‘Set Free’ is the most vulnerable I’ve ever made myself on record. It’s kinda scary sharing these thoughts and emotions with the world but it’s also freeing. It was the first song I wrote for the EP so I hope this song gives people a better insight into what I felt like at the beginning of the writing process.”

Tune in now.

