Jessy Lanza Drops New Single 'Face'

Jessy Lanza dropped new single and video for ‘Face’ and shared new details on her upcoming LP, ‘All The Time.’

The electronic singer-songwriter and producer’s latest track gives listeners a peek into what to expect on her third LP, out July 24th via Hyperdub.

Known for her vibrant electric pop, ‘Face’ layers different synth elements and beats to create a funky and lively tune.

The song comes from Lanza wondering what people think about while taking the subway in New York, which resulted in the playful and lush track.

The accompanying music video feels like a rave at an abandoned house, with Lanza playing keys in front of bins, laying on an old couch, and relaxing in a car in hazy smoke.

The new single wasn’t the only surprise Lanza had for fans. She also dropped the tracklist for 'All The Time.'

Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklist:

1. Anyone Around

2. Lick in Heaven

3. Face

4. Badly

5. Alexander

6. Ice Creamy

7. Like Fire

8. Baby Love

9. Over and Over

10. All The Time

Words: Caroline Edwards

Photo Credit: Milos Jacimovic

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.