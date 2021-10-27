Jessy Lanza Announces DJ-Kicks Mix

Jessy Lanza will curate a new mix for DJ-Kicks.

The new mix is out on November 19th, and it finds the Hyperdub artist matching personal picks against some brand new material.

The latest in the esteemed series, Jessy Lanza delves into her record bag, just before heading off on tour with Caribou in the United States.

New track 'Seven 55' is out now, a collaboration with Loraine James that feature neat snare-work that leans on James' fascination with drill production.

Jessy Lanza's on-point vocal tops off the collaboration, while Winston H Case directs the video.

Jessy comments...

“I wrote ‘Seven 55’ about a close friend and his inability to commit. I fantasized about the women caught in his web and wrote ‘Seven 55’ from their point of view. I think it’s important to face a nightmare head on so what better place than Las Vegas to shoot the video for a song about longing and denial. In the video, Winston captures people in liminal spaces in limbo between destinations during their weekend in Vegas.”

Photo Credit: Roger Kisby

