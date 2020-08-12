Jessy Lanza Announces '24/7' Mixtape

Jessy Lanza has shared details of her new '24/7' mixtape.

The project is out on Friday (December 11th), and finds the Canadian artist looking back on her excellent album 'All The Time' .

Seven highlights from the album have been re-worked, with a strong cast of producers becoming involved.

Hyperdub alumni Proc Fiskal and Loraine James take part, alongside big-hitters such as Kate NV, Martyn Bootyspoon, and more.

Foodman have re-worked Jessy Lanza's track 'Alexander' - check it out below.

Tracklisting:

1. Jessy Lanza - Alexander (Foodman Remix)

2. Jessy Lanza - Baby Love - (Kate NV Remix)

3. Jessy Lanza - Ice Creamy (Visible Cloaks Remix)

4. Jessy Lanza - Lick in Heaven - (Proc Fiskal Whittaedae Remix)

5. Jessy Lanza - Face (Loraine James Remix)

6. Jessy Lanza - Like Fire - (Martyn Bootyspoon’s Chem Burn Remix)

7. Jessy Lanza - All the Time (DJ Swisha Remix)

