Jessie Ware's 'Ooh La La' Is A Superb Disco Bumper

Jessie Ware has shared her wonderful new single 'Ooh La La'.

The South London songwriter's podcast Table Manners has opened up a brand new audience, but her return to music is something to be savoured.

New album 'What's Your Pleasure?' lands on June 19th, with Jessie sharing a bass-heavy disco bumper in anticipation.

Reminiscent of those impeccable Marlena Shaw rare groove cuts, 'Ooh La La' is a stunning, infectious piece of dancefloor bedlam.

Rooted in that thumping bass line, it's like something Norman Jay would spin at Good Times, ineffably joyous and overwhelming in its positivity.

Check it out now.

