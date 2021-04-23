Jessie Ware's New Single 'Please' Lands Tomorrow

Jessie Ware has revealed her new single 'Please' will be released tomorrow (April 28th).

The UK singer returned in 2020 with an excellent disco-infused album, with 'What's Your Pleasure?' becoming a potent lockdown distraction.

Since then she's worked on a new book titled Omelette, her ongoing (and hugely successful) Table Matters podcast , and revealed that she is pregnant.

New music remains a priority, with Jessie revealing that a brand new single will land this week.

Titled 'Please' the single lands tomorrow (April 28th) and will be given its first ever spin by Zoe Ball on Radio 2.

Here's the announce.

I told you new music was on the way....



Please



28.04.21



Hear it first on @bbcradio2 @ZoeTheBall Breakfast Show tomorrow from 7.30am! X pic.twitter.com/uuEJkAzuad — Jessie Ware (@JessieWare) April 27, 2021

Photo Credit: Jack Grange

