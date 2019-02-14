Jessie Ware Works With Metronomy's Joe Mount On 'Adore You'

Jessie Ware has shared her gorgeous new single 'Adore You' - tune in now.

The singer went back into the studio recently, linking with Metronomy lynchpin Joe Mount.

There's an inky, twilight feel to the new single, with 'Adore You' lifting club tropes but re-working them in a highly personal context.

Out now, the track features Jessie working in collaboration with Joe Mount, while James Ford provides the final mixdown.

Jessie comments: “I’ve wanted to work with Joe for such a long time and this is the first thing we did in the studio together. This is ‘Adore You’. It’s just a little something to tie you over with until my next release. It feels fitting to put this out when I’m about to become a new mum again and feel the most confident I’ve ever felt about my music. Happy Valentines, I adore you all.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tom Beard

