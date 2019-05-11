Jessie Ware Soars On New Single 'Mirage (Don’t Stop)'

At heart Jessie Ware is a South London club kid.

Sure, she's a silken chanteusse, a future-soul wonder, but she's always harboured a love for club sounds.

Working on her fourth album, new single 'Mirage (Don't Stop)' dips back into these roots, while providing a sumptuous vocal.

It finds Jessie Ware working alongside Benji B and Matthew Tavares, while additional production comes from James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco.

Co-written by Clarence ‘Coffee’ Jr, it's a real pearl, an effortless relocation of club sounds within a pop-soul context.

Tune in now.

