Jessie Ware Embraces Euphoria With 'Save A Kiss'

Jessie Ware has shared her new single 'Save A Kiss'.

The South London songwriter is back, with new album 'What's Your Pleasure?' set to land on June 19th.

New single 'Save A Kiss' finds the singer embracing euphoria during this period of anxiety, with her pirouetting vocal exemplifying personal freedom.

A song about seduction and the exhilaration of a first encounter, it comes equipped with production from Simian Mobile Discoâ€™s James Ford and Midland.

"'Save A Kiss' has taken on a new meaning during these weird times and it seems like the right time to put it out, " explains Jessie.

"This track is an optimistic one for me, I hope it resonates with people wherever they are right now. It's an upbeat song to dance along too and have fun with. I know Iâ€™ve got plenty of kisses Iâ€™m saving up for everyone when this is all over."

Tune in now.

'What's Your Pleasure?' is out on June 19th.

