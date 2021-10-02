Jessie Ware and Kylie Minogue are recording together, it seems.

The pair lit up 2020 with two stupendous albums, both drawing on the enriching legacy of disco.

Jessie Ware's 'What's Your Pleasure?' and Kylie's sensibly titled 'DISCO' felt like long lost twins, and it seems their makers agree.

The two spoke on Jessie Ware's podcast Table Manners and kept in touch - now it seems like a studio date is drawing near.

Speaking to the Official Chart Company , Jessie said: “I’m working with her. It’s happening. Maybe we wouldn’t have thought to work together if we hadn’t had made similar albums? We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!”

Kylie had previously expressed a desire to finalise their plans, with NME reporting her as saying: “I’ve got to get in the studio with Jessie. That’s happening which I am wildly excited about.”

Excellent news.

