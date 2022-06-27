Toronto songwriter Jessie Reyez returns with new single 'FRAUD'.

The release is her first solo outing for two years, and it finds the Grammy nominated R&B artist touching on something incredibly personal.

Dealing with unrequited love, the explicit lyrics take down the fuckboi tendencies of her ex.

It's all done in that remarkably soothing style, with Jessie Reyez singing: "Hands high if you love somebody / That don't love you back, love you back / Hands high if you know that they're no good for you..."

Emma Higgins directed the video, alongside Jessie Reyez - it's the Toronto artist's directorial debut, in fact.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: John Jay

