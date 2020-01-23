Jessie Reyez Returns With 'Ankles'

Jessie Reyez has shared her new single 'Ankles'.

The Colombian-Canadian is working at velocity, releasing a brand new remix and a new single within 24 hours of one another.

Set to join Billie Eilish on tour in just a few weeks, Jessie's new album 'Before Love Came To Kill Us' is out on March 27th.

New single 'Ankles' is out now, a graceful return dominated by that stellar vocal performance.

Tune in now.

Photography: Alex John Beck

