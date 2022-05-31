Jessie Buckley, Bernard Butler Share 'Footnotes On The Map'

Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler combine on new single 'Footnotes On The Map'.

Out now, it's the latest single to be lifted from their incoming collaborative album, with 'For All Our Days That Tear The Heart' landing on June 17th.

The very same evening, fans in London will be able to catch the duo at a sold out show in Kings Cross venue Lafayette.

Taken from the record, 'Footnotes On The Map' owes a debt of inspiration to Robert McFarlane, with the pair becoming inspired by the fusion between our spiritual lives and the landscape around us.

“In Aboriginal lore,” said Bernard recently, “there’s a belief that people mapped their immediate environment in song. Each step was a note in a song that represented a journey. And that’s a hugely powerful idea.”

A song that grows from small origins to become something big and grand, 'Footnotes On The Map' was aired during the pair's recent Later... performance.

Check it out now.

'For All Our Days That Tear The Heart' will be released on June 17th.

