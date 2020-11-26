Jessica93 Re-Work 'Enigma Of The Absolute' Into A Dreamy Sonic Phantasia

Mothland is the label.

The Montreal based imprint is a key figure in the psychedelic underground, linking up countless left-of-centre voices to forge something greater than the sum of its parts.

The glittering roster includes some fantastic groups, and a deep-dive into the Mothland archives will always result in something intriguing.

A full length compilation is incoming, with Mothland set to release the album on December 18th (order it HERE ).

Matching stellar names against a few new-to-us acts, it's a riveting display of the in-depth creativity that lingers around the stable.

We're able to share something new from Jessica93, who have decided to rip up an archive piece from Dead Can Dance.

Reinventing the seminal group's 'Enigma Of The Absolute' into a shimmering piece of dreamy guitar pop, it's an off piste journey into melodic sound.

A blissed out offering from Jessica93, you can check it out below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.