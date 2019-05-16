Jessica Winter's 'Play' Is A Puzzling Gem

Jessica Winter has shared her new single 'Play' - tune in now.

The Warp signed pop auteur fuses left field electronics with some ultra-direct melodic ambitions, resulting in something genuinely original.

Reminiscent of Darkstar's warped take on pop tropes or even elements of Grimes' output, Jessica Winter is shaping up reveal a few surprises.

Debut EP 'Sad Music' is incoming, and new single 'Play' is a potent introduction, with the shimmering production masking some complex musicality.

A puzzling gem, Jessica describes 'Play' is an awakening, of sorts...

"I was stuck in a rut thinking about some really dark things that had happened in the past and wrote this song almost as an acceptance of it. The chorus ‘Press Play’ is about distracting yourself from a reality that you might not want to be in. The lyrics came as a loop, repeating over and over like the action of pressing play to escape reality, it felt like it explained everything to me."

"I think I was trying to channel some kind of persona that would have been helpful to me back then."

Tune in now.

