Jessica Winter's 'Funeral' Is A Remarkable Fusion Of Light And Shade

London alt-pop voice Jessica Winter returns with new single 'Funeral'.

The songwriter has worked on some stellar projects of late, fusing her talents with Jazmin Bean on a recent full length, while also collaborating with Brodka.

New single 'Funeral' is a delicious fusion of light and shade, with its grasp of melody set against those down-cast lyrics.

Matching electronic elements to R&B influences, it's a dark but beautiful pop song; "I know that we die / It's not from lacking of trying..."

In Jessica’s own words...

"This was written at a dark point in a relationship where the end is clearly imminent but the thought of letting go feels too close to mourning. Realising that it’s better to live in happy memories; Not hold on until there’s nothing left."

