Jessica Winter's 'Do You Do You' Offers A Potent Conversation

Jessica Winter has shared her new song 'Do You Do You'.

The musician's incoming EP 'More Sad Music' utilises shimmering melodies and electronic textures that nod towards the pervasive impact of club culture.

Yet there's also a rich sense of depth to her lyricism, one that deals with identity, and the need to move forwards.

'Do You Do You' presents an imaginary conversation; one is a woman who wants to exist without prejudice, while the other is a male who pushes back against this.

The inner tension works in a very subtle fashion, with Jessica Winter's spectral vocal operating in a very nuance, dynamic way.

In Jessica’s own words, “the song has two characters. The first character sings about just wanting to work and dreams that she one day will be able to without any prejudice. The other character just wants to be validated and disregards anyone else other than himself and his needs and wants.”

Jessica Winter's EP 'More Sad Music' will be released on October 29th.