Jessica Pratt Shares New Song 'Poly Blue'

Jessica Pratt has shared her simple, striking new song 'Poly Blue' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Quiet Signs' is slightly more developed than her previous work, while retaining that trademark minimalism.

Recently playing London's St Matthias Church, Jessica Pratt aired a number of new songs, a transfixing, often intense experience.

'Poly Blue' appeared in the set that night, with its coy, gently revolving guitar part working alongside that distinctive, wholly unique vocal.

A masterpiece in miniature, 'Poly Blue' does what Jessica Pratt's work does best, allowing each part to find its own place.

Jessica Pratt's new album 'Quiet Signs' will be released on February 8th.

Photo Credit: Saamuel Richard

