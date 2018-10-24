Jessica Pratt Returns With New Album 'Quiet Signs'

Jessica Pratt is set to release new album 'Quiet Signs' on February 8th.

'Quiet Signs' is the mercurial songwriter's third album, and it's her first to be recorded in an actual, proper studio.

Utilising this, elements are said to have a baroque feel - imagine those Left Banke arrangements and you'd be close.

"On some level I considered an audience while making the last record (2015's On Your Own Love Again)," she writes, "But my creative world was still very private then and I analysed the process less. This was the first time I approached writing with the idea of a cohesive record in mind."

That said, the raw simplicity of lead track 'This Time Around' fits effortlessly into her canon. Sure, those subtle strings and added vocal reverb are nice twisted, but it's endearing sparsity remains Jessica Pratt's most potent facet.

Laura-Lynn Petrick directs the visuals, a calming clip which sets her undulating songwriting against analogue visuals rooted in nature, in the sea and woodland.

Tune in now.

