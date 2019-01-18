Jessica Pratt Goes Electric On Pensive New Cut 'Aeroplane'

Jessica Pratt reaches for her electric guitar on pensive new cut 'Aeroplane' - tune in now.

The songwriter's new album 'Quiet Signs' is a masterclass in minimalism, recorded at Mexican Summer's New York studio.

New song 'Aeroplane' is online now, and while it retains her stripped down style it adds organ flourishes and a gentle acoustic guitar.

There are shades of The Velvet Underground's sleep-withdrawn third record, or even Galaxie 500's heavenly run, on this slow-burning yet remarkably powerful track.

"Fate must be on my side," she sings, both gentle and startlingly intense; the mood is pitched just right, and feels perfect for these winter days.

Tune in now.

'Quiet Signs' will be released on February 8th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.