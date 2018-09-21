Jessica Moss Shares Beautiful New Piece 'Fractals (Truth 4)'

Montreal's Jessica Moss has shared her powerful new piece 'Fractals (Piece 4)'.

The string player is a key component of the North American avant garde, a central member of long-standing group Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra.

Collaborating widely, Jessica Moss' own work on the Constellations label resulted in an exceptional debut album.

New album 'Entanglement' arrives on October 26th, and the central themes on the record are connected to travelling alone - the sense of adventure, but also vulnerability.

Disconnecting from the often fragmented nature of modern music, 'Entanglement' instead demands your attention for long periods of time, resulting in some wonderful effects.

'Fractals (Truth 4)' is taken from the record, and its roots in folk composition nods to her work in avant-klezmer group Black Ox Orkestar.

There's that lush sense of drone, almost celtic at times, with the brooding atmosphere supplying a meditative quality.

Tune in now.

Jessica Moss is touring the UK and Ireland shortly:

November

13 Dublin The Workman's Club

15 Brighton The Rose Hill

16 London Sebright Arms

18 Hull The Adelphi Club

19 Glasgow Bloc

