Jesse Markin Surges Ahead On 'Treat'

Jesse Markin was initially a member of The Megaphone State, helping to make three albums with the hip-hop group before choosing his own path.

Debut solo single 'Blood' made an emphatic impression, and this is set to be followed by new single 'Treat'.

Liberian-born, but based in Finland, Jesse Markin's ability to truly nail a subject lends his music a certain intensity, and this rushes through his new single.

A vision of warped R&B but with a dark edge, 'Treat' is actually a song about acknowledging black beauty.

Jesse states; “I stumbled upon an article about world's most beautiful people and who are the most desirable as potential partners. Black women and Asian men were among the last on the list and I wanted to question this kind of rhetoric.”

He continues: “‘Treat’ is about dedication; Acknowledging your own mistakes and growth. I wanted a track that has a deeper and meaningful layer to it, with every listen you’re able to find something new.”

Tune in now.

