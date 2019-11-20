Jesse James Solomon Goes 'Tit For Tat' With Giggs On His New Single

Jesse James Solomon and Giggs have shared new single 'Tit For Tat'.

It's a bold prospect, uniting two of the most individual voices in UK rap on a killer beat.

Jesse James Solomon only releases something when it's as close to perfect as possible, and 'Tit For Tat' certainly reaches his high standards.

Peckham's own Giggs is on imperious form, and the pair don't hold back - it's called 'Tit For Tat' for a reason, y'know.

German-Afghan producer Farhot supplies production, and it's a frenetic rap burner to warm those winter limbs.

Tune in now.

Giggs plays Wembley Arena on December 6th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.