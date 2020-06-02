Jess Glynne Rolls Back "Discrimination" Charges

Jess Glynne has rolled back her allegations of "discrimination" against a London restaurant.

The pop star attempted to gain entry to Central London spot Sexy Fish, but was denied entry due to her ultra-casual attire.

Taking a selfie and posting it on Instagram , she ranted about the staff, before calling their attitude "pure discrimination".

Quickly becoming a meme, Jess Glynne's charge of "discrimination" rang hollow, leading to the singer posting a fresh statement.

Rolling back her words, she wrote: "Just want you guys to understand that I posted a picture of my attire as I was very aware of what I was wearing and it wasn’t about the dress code. I was out on a Monday afternoon and just passed by the restaurant and was blown back by the rudeness of the staff."

"Once again I used the wrong word for my explanation and I recognise that. Mistake."

Find her new statement below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.