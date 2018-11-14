Jess Glynne Pulls Out Of TRNSMT Festival

Jess Glynne has pulled out of Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival.

The singer failed to perform at the Isle of Wight festival earlier this month, despite being spotted partying with the Spice Girls.

Banned from the festival, Jess Glynne has now revealed that her anxieties about the condition of her voice were well founded.

After speaking to specialists it seems she has suffered a vocal haemorrhage, and will not be able to perform in any capacity until July 14th.

Forced to rest, this means she will miss this weekend's TRNSMT Festival - Jess Glynne is the second act to pull out, after Lewis Capaldi was drafted in to replace the injured Snow Patrol.

Here's her full message.

