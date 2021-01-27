Jess Glynne Apologises For Using Transphobic Slur

Jess Glynne has apologised for using a transphobic slur.

The singer appeared on Mo Gilligan's podcast, and recalled a story from a lairy night out with friends.

Using the word "tranny", her phrasing sparked a slew of criticism online, with many pointing out that it is a transphobic slur.

As the owner of a “tranny strip club.” I’d ask Jess Glynne not to use slurs to describe us or call us “men in wigs.” Infact just leave us out of your funny anecdotes, we are not a laughing stock, we are human beings. pic.twitter.com/oZ6rWR5Ipw — Lucia Blayke (@luciablayke) March 7, 2021

Reacting to this, Jess Glynne has posted a statement on socials, explaining that she is "wholeheartedly sorry" for her choice of words.

She writes: "Firstly, I want to say that I am wholeheartedly sorry. I know that in this case, sorry is not nearly enough, throughout my life I have made a lot of mistakes and what I have come to know is that the only benefit to making one is to learn from it."

"I didn’t want to simply put out a PR apology on social media because I know that I have caused offence and pain to a community that I love and have always wanted to support. To be in the knowledge that I have negatively impacted the community through my own ignorance has ripped out a piece of my heart. I know I needed to address my mistake head on and educate myself about an issue I was frankly ignorant of."

Continuing, the pop star said her use of the word was "unacceptable" and that she had been educated about its implications through a conversation with Danielle St James.

Glynne writes: "I hope by using my platform to apologise I can also start the conversation and others may benefit from being educated by braver souls than myself, I know that with a platform of my size, I have a responsibility to host the voices of many, over the coming weeks and beyond, I will be lending my platforms to voices of the comunity and I look forward to continuing my education on these issues."

