Jeshi Smashes It On New Single 'Coming Down'

East London artist Jeshi has shared new single 'Coming Down'.

Ending 2019 on a high, the rapper will drop his new EP 'Bad Taste' on April 3rd.

The record is spearheaded by new single 'SAME SONGS', and will also feature the return of Celeste.

New single 'COMING DOWN' is an intense return, with Jeshi finding force on a forceful showcase.

The lucid electronics seem to fill the speakers with glorious noise, while Jeshi's strength of character shines through.

Tune in now.

