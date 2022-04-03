Jeshi Hits Ravey Levels With '3210'

Jeshi has dropped his ravey new single '3210'.

Out now, the single is a fantastic return, with the production - helmed by fellow London artist Cadenza - racing towards club tropes.

The hurtling percussive impact underpins a pivotal performance from Jeshi, who exudes charisma at every turn.

Out now, Will Dohrn chairs the startling visuals, which link implicitly to the energy of the performance.

Director Will Dohrn comments...

"Life as a zoopraxiscope. The zoopraxiscope was invented by Eadweard Muybridge in the late 1800’s. He realized that spinning a series of photographs or illustrations in front of the eye at a certain speed would animate the images, inventing the first ever motion picture or video as we now describe it."

"In the film we unravel the zoopraxiscope into a seemingly never-ending line of photographs that portray recollections from Jeshi’s past, guiding his path through familiar or significant places in his life."

Tune in now.

'Universal Credit' will be released on May 27th.

Photo Credit: Francis Plummer

- - -