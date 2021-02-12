Jeshi Digs Deep On New Single 'Generation'

Jeshi has shared his new single 'Generation' in full.

The new track follows recent singles 'Sick' and 'Hit By A Train', and it finds Jeshi flipping the script once more.

Recently working with Celeste, Vegyn, and slowthai, Jeshi embraces his truth on this new single.

'Generation' is a real milestone, with Jeshi learning to get personal, discussing mental health, and the growing complexities within adult relationships.

Jeshi comments...

"If ‘Sick’ and ‘Hit By A Train’ were me looking at the absurdity of my own life, ‘Generation’ is me looking out the window and thinking about how much of a mental time it must be to be a kid these days. The innocence has been taken away and replaced with depression and anxieties. This world makes us all grow up too quickly and I wish we could slow everything back down sometimes. Inspired by family, friends and my own experiences running around being a little shit."

Brock directed the video - check it out below.

Photo Credit: Cosmo Webber

