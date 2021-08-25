Jersey Club Queen UNIIQU3 Returns With 'Microdosing'

Jersey Club queen UNIIQU3 has shared her new single 'Microdosing'.

UNIIQU3 is a true legend of Stateside club culture, taking an underground sound all the way to Coachella.

With a new EP incoming on Local Action, UNIIQU3 launches this fresh chapter with the unrelenting sounds of 'Microdosing'.

Deeply minimalist but fantastically colourful, this up-tempo charge storms into fresh arenas for this unstoppable personality.

An addictive return, UNIIQU3 frames the single by commenting...

“My fans know so much about my story in the Club Culture but this forthcoming EP will let my fans get to know me personally. This project will be an intimate one diving into the topics of self love, heartbreak, intimacy and lust. It's truly a compilation of beats made from the heart.”

“I got inspired from Jersey's house era, it's a part of me I've always wanted to embrace. ‘Microdosing’ is a song about unreciprocated love and how addictive someone's energy can be like a drug. People can suck you dry because they like your vibes but it's okay to practice boundaries. I express that in a sassy sensual way with smooth synthy production and percussion that takes you on a trip.”

Tune in now.

