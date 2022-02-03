Jerry Paper Shares Whimsical 'Just Say Play'

Jerry Paper has shared their new single 'Just Say Play'.

The remarkable creative figure is set to work with Stones Throw for a new album, with 'Free Time' set to land on April 15th.

A non-binary multi-hyphenate and a self-described "shaker of ass", Jerry Paper matches colourful, extra-dimensional ideas with neat pop excursions.

New song 'Just Say Play' is online now, and it's a self-described mission statement that pivots between playful sonics and identity exploration.

Leland Whitty of BADBADNOTGOOD plays flute, while those sighing backing vocals come from Jonny Kosmo.

On the track, Jerry Paper says...

"While 'Free Time' is definitely NOT a concept album, I did spend the whole period while making the record thinking about playfulness, curiosity, and their roles in the nature of creativity. 'Just Say Play' is basically the mission statement of the record!"

"Coming out as nonbinary was part of a process of dismantling the compartmentalization in myself, and allowing myself to play freely with my gender queerness is one of many ways free play has become a central part of my worldview. I’m just trying to imbue my life with playfulness and freedom!"

Photo Credit: Sandy Honig

