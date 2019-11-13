Jerome Thomas Shares New Single 'Right There'

Jerome Thomas has shared his new single 'Right There'.

The East London songwriter won acclaim with his debut EP 'Conversations', melding R&B tropes together into something wonderfully personal.

His music roots extend deep, but it's more than this - the way Jerome writes seems to pull down the barrier between performer and listener.

Take new single 'Right There'. Exquisitely soulful, it's an invitation to express your feelings, no matter what those feelings may be.

A song draped in love and security, he says 'Right There' is “about simply explaining to a loved one that might be tied in life’s trials and banalities that they have a safe space to come to, in you.”

Tune in now.

