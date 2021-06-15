Jerome Thomas Hits Soulful Heights On 'Secret'

Jerome Thomas is ready to share new single 'Secret'.

Like 1% of the population, the London artist was born with a stutter, which impacts on the fluent flow of his speech.

When he sings, however, the stutters fades away, allowing his voice to become free, and beholden to his aesthetic wishes.

It's this concentration that permeates his songwriting, a deft, UK-centric take on neo-soul that lifts club tropes to create a very 2k21 type of R&B.

His new EP 'That Secret Sauce' lands on July 9th through Rhythm Section, the deeply influential Peckham based imprint run by Bradley Zero.

Fresh from collaborations with the likes of Ezra Collective’s Joe Armon-Jones and Dutch SOULECTION producer Jarreau Vandal, Jerome Thomas is moving in his own lane.

New single 'Secret' is a divine encapsulation of this, with the mellifluous, devotional vocal providing a searing reminder of his talents.

A gorgeous work from a highly intuitive talent, 'Secret' feels like an entrance point into his world.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://wearerhythmsection.bandcamp.com/album/that-secret-sauce" href="https://wearerhythmsection.bandcamp.com/album/that-secret-sauce">That Secret Sauce by Jerome Thomas</a>

- - -