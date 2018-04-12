Jerome Thomas Channels Grindhouse Western In 'Bruises'

As the year comes to a close it's only natural to make predictions about what lies ahead.

We're not about to wipe down our crystal ball, however, but we'll say this much: Jerome Thomas is making something special.

Fresh from a breakout COLORS performance, he's worked with the likes of Soulection producer Jarreau Vandal and stellar UK jazz keyboard player Joe Armon-Jones.

New solo cut 'Bruises' finds the songwriter working on his own, a defiantly idiosyncratic work that creates its own universe.

Dumas Haddad directs the video while Shan Phearon produces, and it's a bloodied but defiant statement that channels a kind of grindhouse Western feel.

An easy comparison would be Tarantino's recent work, but it digs deeper, looking at those splattered Italian mini-masterpieces and offering something new.

Tune in now.

