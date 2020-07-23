Jermaine Peterson's 'Through The Silence' Is A Beautiful Piece Of Spiritual Soul

Manchester songwriter Jermaine Peterson is bringing his vision into focus.

Earlier this year he dropped the immaculate single 'Courage', an impeccably constructed piece of spiritual soul.

Since then, lockdown has disrupted his plans, but Jermaine has been able to adjust, react, and move on.

New single 'Through The Silence' is online now, and it's a bold follow up, opening with blinking electronics before surging into that mellifluous vocal.

There's a tangible sense of emotion in every note, with Jermaine Peterson pulling the listener towards him as the song evolves.

It's a beautiful experience, a kind of shared sense of unity that feels so relevant to these lockdown times.

Tune in now.

