Jerkcurb Shares Stark, Surreal New Song 'Air Con Eden'

London auteur Jerkcurb has shared his new song 'Air Con Eden' - tune in now.

The project - spurred on by the imagination of Jacob Read - broke out in 2016, with sparkling single 'Night On Earth' becoming a viral hit.

Racking up more than three million streams and counting, Jerkcurb have become a precocious, inspired name in the London underground.

Debut album 'Air Con Eden' lands on September 13th via Handsome Dad Records, and the title song is online now.

Stark yet surreal, Jerkcurb utilises tonal shifts in an intriguing way, a blur of colours, a mesh of sound that exists in its own universe.

Shared online alongside a batch of UK shows, you can check out 'Air Con Eden' below.

Catch Jerkcurb at the following shows:

October

11 Bristol Rough Trade

13 Manchester YES

14 Leeds Headrow House

15 Glasgow Hug and Pint

17 London Chats Palace

Photo Credit: Harry Brafman

