Jens Lekman Returns To Early Seminal Work For Re-Issue Project

Jens Lekman is set to return to his early seminal work for a new re-issue project.

The Swedish artist allowed his early albums - 'Oh You're So Silent Jens' and 'Night Falls Over Kortedala' - to fall out of print, before being removed from streaming.

The original forms of these records no longer exist, with Jens returning to the source tapes for this new edition.

'Oh You’re So Silent Jens' is retooled as 'The Cherry Trees Are Still in Blossom', while 'Night Falls Over Kortedala' will be reinterpreted as 'The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom'.

Each release retains the original tracklisting, and remains in keeping with the spirit of the original; Jens has recorded new material, blending this with the revered tracks.

Alongside this, both records now feature rare and previously unreleased songs, as well as other materials, such as cassette diaries.

“These new records are like portals that can lead you to the old records if you want,” Lekman reflects. “I think that they can lead you to another time and place, where you could work with music in a different way.”

'The Cherry Trees Are Still in Blossom' is online digitally, with 'The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom' to follow on May 4th; both records will be released physically on June 3rd.