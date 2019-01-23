Jenny Lewis Shares Exceptional New Song 'Red Bull & Hennessy'

Jenny Lewis has shared her exceptional new song 'Red Bull & Hennessy' - tune in now.

The songwriter's highly anticipated new album 'On The Line' will be released on March 22nd, and follows a sparkling London show late last year.

Recorded at Capitol Studios' historic Studio B, the record features a glittering roll call, boasting appearances from Beck, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Jim Keltner, Ringo Starr and Ryan Adams.

The jewelled Americana of new single 'Red Bull & Hennessy' leads the way, a superb, biting return, so focussed in its execution.

Dominated by Jenny Lewis' stellar vocal, 'Red Bull & Hennessy' doesn't sound like much of a cocktail, but the end result is delicious.

Tune in now.

'On The Line' will be released on March 22nd. Tracklisting:

1. Heads Gonna Roll

2. Wasted Youth

3. Red Bull & Hennessy

4. Hollywood Lawn

5. Do Si Do

6. Dogwood

7. Party Clown

8. Little White Dove

9. Taffy

10. On The Line

11. Rabbit Hole

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.