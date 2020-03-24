Jenny Hval Shares New Song 'Bonus Material'

Jenny Hval has shared her new song 'Bonus Material'.

The Norwegian artist's album ’The Practice Of Love’ was released last year, a superbly nuanced, dramatic return.

During these sessions Jenny Hval worked on another song, which has now been given a full release.

'Bonus Material' is out now, and it's got an airy celestial feel, augmented by a super-sweet saxophone line.

Said to be "unfinished" it has a breathy lightness to it which you might not normally associate with Jenny Hval's work.

“It is an unfinished track about unfinished substances leaking into one another,” she says. “Trash practicing love.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jenny Berger Myhre

