Jenny Hval Launches New Album 'The Practice Of Love'

Norwegian artist Jenny Hval is set to release new album 'The Practice Of Love' on September 13th.

The record borrows the title of Valie Export’s 1985 film, and across its eight tracks Jenny Hval wraps her own voice around contributions from Vivian Wang, Laura Jean Englert, and Félicia Atkinson.

Out later this year, Hval explains that these voices fuse into “the voice of someone who was once an angry teenager, furious at the hierarchies,many years later.”

“No longer angry, but still feeling apart from the mainstream. . . longing for community. I wanted to give the feeling of being apart from the world a mystical, but beautiful place, meaning pop songs... A place that also contains enough depth to bury oneself in.”

Available to pre-order now, the record is led by new piece 'Ashes To Ashes', an imposing if beautiful song that references mid 90s trance.

Jenny Hval sings: “Put two fingers in the earth / I am digging my own grave / in the honeypot / ashes to ashes / dust to dust.”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Lions (feat. Vivian Wang)

2. High Alice

3. Accident (feat. Laura Jean)

4. The Practice of Love (feat. Laura Jean and Vivian Wang)

5. Ashes To Ashes

6. Thumbsucker (feat. Félicia Atkinson and Laura Jean)

7. Six Red Cannas (feat. Vivian Wang, Félicia Atkinson and Laura Jean)

8. Ordinary (feat. Vivian Wang and Félicia Atkinson)

