Jenny Hval Announces New Album 'Classic Objects'

Norwegian artist Jenny Hval will release new album 'Classic Objects' on March 11th.

The incoming project is her first for esteemed independent 4AD, and follows more than a decade of intense creativity.

'Classic Objects' is being billed as an unusually formal piece of work, at times skirting with the edges of what could be defined as pop.

Out on March 11th, it's led by new single 'Year Of Love' which contains traces of the influence of Paul Simon's 'The Rhythm Of The Saints'.

Lyrically, Jenny Hval recalls the true story of a proposal that happened a few years back, right in front of the Norwegian artist as she was performing.

“For me, this experience was very troubling,” she says. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”

Jenny Hval united with Jenny Berger Myhre and Annie Bielski to craft the video, with the three commenting: “A sense of loss and joy intertwines in a world of disconnected rooms. The artist inhabits these rooms. She is frozen in time, space, and mid-vowel. She is aware of her immediate surroundings. She is aware that there is more beyond what she can see. A version of her exists in a compressed, compromised, and objectified state. She is sitting in a room, in a house, in a neighbourhood, in the art industry.”

'Classic Objects' will be released on March 11th.

Photo Credit: Jenny Berger Myhre

