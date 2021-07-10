Jennifer Juliette Returns With Moving Single 'Columns'

Welsh singer Jennifer Juliette returns with new single 'Columns'.

The songwriter has a diaristic touch to her work, allowing her life and feelings to bleed into her lyricism.

Each song feels like a personally sculpted message, with Jennifer Juliette hauling down the barriers in the process.

New single 'Columns' takes this a step further, a moving, touching document that deals with parting, and the demise of a relationship.

Lyrically, she's discussing a break up, with Jennifer Juliette's subtle delivery allowing her to find true expression.

She comments...

'Columns' was written as a reminder that even the strongest foundations can break under stress and distrust. A breakup anthem for anyone who is isolated and lost despite being with a loved one. The piano accompaniment is stormy and dark, reminiscent of 'Anchor' at the beginning.

The melody then lifts but is underpinned by the strong beating heart of a bass echoing throughout. At the end the final declaration 'tore these pillars down' is sung at a high belt, as though screaming at a lover who did you wrong.

Tune in now.

- - -