Jenevieve Dazzles With New Single 'Baby Powder'

Soulful newcomer Jenevieve has shared her new single 'Baby Power'.

Dazzling with first single 'Medallion', Jenevieve set out her intentions in one fell swoop.

Funk-fixated pop with a futuristic feel, it was driven by production from key collaborator Jean Benz.

New single 'Baby Power' is out now, and it gently builds on the promise of her stellar debut.

Buoyed by that wonderful vocal, it's a punchy return, so assured in its own path.

Tune in now.

