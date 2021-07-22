Jenay Faith Shares Excellent New Single 'I'm Cool'

Jenay Faith returns with excellent new single 'I'm Cool'.

The London riser has a sound of her own, blending colourful aspects of pop culture into a seamless whole.

Supple and soulful, new single 'I'm Cool' opens with a slinky guitar line, before descending into a neat, trap-leaning beat.

We're hearing shades of Rosalia in those tropical flavours, and it's all distilled into something potent, and irresistibly catchy.

She comments: “It is a track about when things get tough in life, feeling stuck and not knowing who to trust, trying to stay positive and pushing through the struggles.”

With a new EP incoming, we're definitely keeping tabs on Jenay Faith.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Melanie Lehmann

- - -