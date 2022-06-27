Jena Keating Digs Deep For 'Nobody Can Have Me'

Jena Keating has shared her new single 'Nobody Can Have Me'.

The rising alt-pop voice seems to be on the cusp of something special, with her previous single 'Boundaries' proving to be a breakout moment of sorts.

Following this, she's just released intriguing R&B leaning workout 'Nobody Can Have Me', a song that underlines her potential.

A highly personal return, it finds the London-based Irish artist further exploring her sound, resulting in something special.

Lyrically, 'Nobody Can Have Me' is about longing and detachment, while also learning to look to the future.

Speaking on this, Jena says the song “encapsulates the painful detachment from a love not capable of lasting that long but did. It stores a solid truth that nobody ever will ‘have’ wholefully me, but it comes from a source deeply burrowed in fear. It is misfortune, longing, resentments. It holds the process of healing while also grasping the sound of no more.”



