Jen Berkova's 'Crazy 4 U' Is An Addictive R&B Jammer

Jen Berkova was born in Paris, while her heritage includes Russian and Congolese parents.

A child of the world, she was raised in Oxford, and the history English city is where she currently calls home.

Using music as a means to translate the shifting world around her, she hones in on R&B as a nexus for her ideas.

Taking classic tropes - think everyone from Erykah Badu to TLC - she twists these in a fresh way, resulting in something highly unique.

New single 'Crazy 4 U' captures the out-of-control feeling that accompanies falling in love, while expressing this in a fluid, universal way.

Finding that balance between raw emotion and creative control, 'Crazy 4 U' distills Jen Berkova's approach down to a fine essence.

She explains...

“I wrote this about him. I wrote this about me. I wrote this about love and how complex, scary and exciting it can be. Now I share this all with you. Hope you can feel, what I felt.”

Tune in now.

