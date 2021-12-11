Jelly Cleaver Shares Exceptional New 'Forever Presence' EP

Tune in now...
London based jazz musician and composer Jelly Cleaver has shared her new EP 'Forever Presence' in full.

Out now, it's a truly original work, one that blends some well-worn influences - Alice Coltrane, say, or Pharoah Sanders - with an urge towards originality.

The purity of her expression is matched to the breadth of music on show here, with 'Forever Presence' moving from post-bop styles to spoken word via psychedelia.

The word 'spiritual' is perhaps over-used in jazz circles, but there's an unavoidable spirituality to Jelly Cleaver's work, with aspects bordering on the meditative.

Surging towards the new, 'Forever Prescence' was built with Jelly's band - who feature members of Levitation Orchestra and Steam Down - and it's out now on Gearbox Records.

Photo Credit: Kasia Kawalek

