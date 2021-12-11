Jelly Cleaver Shares Exceptional New 'Forever Presence' EP

London based jazz musician and composer Jelly Cleaver has shared her new EP 'Forever Presence' in full.

Out now, it's a truly original work, one that blends some well-worn influences - Alice Coltrane, say, or Pharoah Sanders - with an urge towards originality.

The purity of her expression is matched to the breadth of music on show here, with 'Forever Presence' moving from post-bop styles to spoken word via psychedelia.

The word 'spiritual' is perhaps over-used in jazz circles, but there's an unavoidable spirituality to Jelly Cleaver's work, with aspects bordering on the meditative.

Surging towards the new, 'Forever Prescence' was built with Jelly's band - who feature members of Levitation Orchestra and Steam Down - and it's out now on Gearbox Records.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://jellycleaver.bandcamp.com/album/forever-presence" href="https://jellycleaver.bandcamp.com/album/forever-presence">Forever Presence by Jelly Cleaver</a>

Photo Credit: Kasia Kawalek

