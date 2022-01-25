Jelani Blackman Airs Visuals For 'Cold'

Jelani Blackman's debut project,the ‘Unlimited Mixtape’ fully encompasses his strengths. The now 13-track project platforms his unique sound – a sound intricately weaving together grime, soul, and R&B influences through his sleek flow and captivating voice.

Underpinned by this absorbing flow, it’s inevitable that his ‘Unlimited Mixtape’ has set the waves of Jelani’s musical talent in motion - its continuous, rhythmic pulse providing the waves with a dominant, far-reaching impact.

Jelani’s ability to give rise to this oscillation of sound throughout ‘Unlimited Mixtape’ perhaps mirrors the strange, unpredictable situations and emotions he has experienced in recent years.

After all, this is a mixtape born out of the wildly uncertain pandemic. Each track varies – from heightened, sonic elements to calmer, more personal moments. They create parts of a whole body of work, offering various snapshots of Jelani’s life during these unfamiliar times. All the while, translating into familiar and relatable music.

The final offering from the tape landed yesterday in the form of new visuals for the self-produced bonus track 'Cold'.

Jelani added;"I've always tried to use my voice to say what I see & mean something. There's been lots of things that have made it difficult sometimes, especially trying to be consistent through the pandemic, but I've been lucky to have great moments during it and the space I'm in now is perfect. The other artists I've been working with have got me very excited about what's coming next. I produced 'Cold' myself because I knew exactly the energy and statement I wanted out of it and how I wanna set pace for the rest of the year."

Tune in now...

- - -